MCD Election Results 2022: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

MCD Elections 2022 Results

MCD Election 2022 Results: Counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is taking place today as authorities are all geared with officials saying 42 centres have been set up. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls held on December 4, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). Barring a few stray incidents of MCC (model code of conduct) violations and "a couple of other scattered incidents of impersonation", the polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident of any kind was reported from anywhere, the SEC said in a statement on Sunday night. Poll of polls have predicted a win for AAP but BJP is still sure that they will reach the majority. Stay tuned for all the updates on the MCD results.