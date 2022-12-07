Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Live tv
search
mcd-election
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. MCD Election Results 2022: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Live now

MCD Election Results 2022: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

MCD Elections 2022 Results: It’s the D-Day today as counting of votes for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is set to begin at 8 am. Stay tuned for all latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 6:51 IST
MCD Elections 2022 Results
Image Source : INDIA TV MCD Elections 2022 Results

MCD Election 2022 Results: Counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is taking place today as authorities are all geared with officials saying 42 centres have been set up. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls held on December 4, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). Barring a few stray incidents of MCC (model code of conduct) violations and "a couple of other scattered incidents of impersonation", the polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident of any kind was reported from anywhere, the SEC said in a statement on Sunday night. Poll of polls have predicted a win  for AAP but BJP is still sure that they will reach the majority. Stay tuned for all the updates on the MCD results.

Live updates :MCD Election 2022 Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 07, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Both BJP, AAP confident of their win

    Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

  • Dec 07, 2022 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Know where counting centre are located

    The counting centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

  • Dec 07, 2022 5:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Tight security arrangements at all counting centres

    Tight security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres with with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres, police officials said.

  • Dec 07, 2022 5:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Municipal Corpriation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 results will declared today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Voting in all 250 wards took place on December 4. The election saw a three cornered fight between BJP, AAP and Congress. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News