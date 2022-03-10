Chauri Chaura Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's Sarvan Nishad ensure BJP's win, or lose to opposition?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chauri Chaura Election Result 2022 LIVE

Chauri Chaura election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Chauri Chaura Assembly Election 2022 is underway. All parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP) have fielded candidates in this seat.

BJP - Sarvan Kumar Nishad

Congress - Jitendra Pandey

SP - Brijesh Chandra Lal

BSP - Virendra

AAP - Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party and BJP share the same strike rate in this seat, as both parties have been in power in Chauri Chaura for 5 years each. In the 2017 assembly elections, Sangeeta Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Manurojan Yadav from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 45660 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kamlesh Paswan won from Bansgaon Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 153468 votes by defeating Sadal Prasad from Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency falls under the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Chauri Chaura went to the polls during the sixth phase of assembly elections on March 3, 2022.