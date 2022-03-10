Bulandshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP or BSP? Who will make it to the final run?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bulandshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE

Bulandshahr election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Bulandshahr Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress, BJP, RLD, AAP and BSP. Usha Sirohi of BJP is the current MLA of the constituency.

For the 2022 elections, the candidates from Bulandshahr include Congress' Sushil Chaudhary, BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary, RLD's Haji Yunus, BSP's Mohd. Mobin Kallu Qureshi, AAP's Vikas Sharma.

In 2020, Sirohi won the seat by defeating Mohammad Yunus from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 22 votes.

Sirohi got a total of 1,11,538 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party's Moh Aleem Khan secured 88,454 votes. Samajwadi Party's candidate Shujat Alam secured 24,119 votes to finish in third place.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election, there were 7 candidates in the fray from the Bulandshahr constituency. Bulandshahr was one of 312 seats won by the Bharatiya Janta Party and the party's Virendra Singh Sirohi won the election upstaging Bahujan Samaj Party's Moh Aleem Khan by a margin of 23,084 votes.

Polling on the Bulandshahr assembly constituency was held on February 10, 2022.