Bihar civic polls: Second phase of voting concluded peacefully, barring few minor incidents

Bihar civic polls: The second and last phase of voting for Bihar civic polls was conducted on Wednesday. According to reports, the voting occurred peacefully with only a few incidents of violence in some areas.

In Nalanda district, supporters of two candidates indulged in stone-pelting which left several people injured. However, the district police quickly came into action and carried out a baton charge to disperse the agitating mob.

Miscreants set fire at polling booth in Bihar Sharif

Meanwhile, some miscreants were also involved in setting fire at a polling booth in Bihar Sharif. Ashok Mishra, the Superintendent of Police, stated that efforts are on to find the accused who were involved in arson at polling booth number 29 of Bihar Sharif.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, additional forces reached there and brought the situation under control. Efforts are on to identify the accused," he added.

Another incident occurred in Siwan on Wednesday morning when an unidentified man shot at a candidate's brother outside a polling place. Meanwhile, a candidate was nabbed in Saran by district police on the charge of distributing money to voters to cast their votes in his favour.

The second phase of voting was held in 23 districts

It should be mentioned here that the second phase of voting was held in 23 districts of state wherein 61,94, 826 persons exercised their right to franchise. There were 11,127 candidates - 5,154 males and 5,973 females - in the fray for 1,525 posts of ward councillors, 68 posts of chief councillors, and 68 posts of deputy councillors. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, December 30.

The first phase of the polls was held on December 18 for 156 municipal corporation wards. The results were declared on December 20.

The municipal polls were earlier scheduled to be held on October 10 and 20. However, it got delayed after the Patna High Court, in its order, said that the reservations of extremely backward castes and (EBC)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) in the ensuing urban local bodies polls in Bihar are "illegal".

(With inputs from agencies)

