Bihar Municipal Council Election Results 2022: First phase counting underway

Bihar Municipal Council Election Results 2022: The vote counting of the first phase Bihar Municipal council election is underway. The final results will be declared by Tuesday evening. Vote counting, being conducted by Election Commission officials will decide the fate of 21787 candidates of 156 cities.

One can also check the counting status on http://sec.bihar.gov.in/ForPublic/RollPrintE1.aspx.

Earlier, the polling concluded peacefully on Sunday (December 18). While 21,287 candidates tried their electoral luck in the election, 53 ward councilors were elected unopposed. According to State Election Commissioner, a total of 59.62 per cent of polling heppened in the first phase- 57.34 per cent were men and 59.33 per cent women.

Phase 2 Election

The second phase of polling for the Municipal Corporation will take place next Tuesday, December 28 and the counting of votes will take place on Friday, December 30.

The stage is set for Bihar Municipal Elections 2022. According to the schedule announced, Bihar Municipal Elections will be held for 224 municipal seats in two phases.

