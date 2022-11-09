Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour sees tight fight between Congress, BJP

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour sees tight fight between Congress, BJP

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP and Congress both backed their previous candidates in Bharmour

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 20:06 IST
There is direct fight between Congress and BJP
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC There is direct fight between Congress and BJP

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour, one of the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, is represented by BJP MLA Jia Lal. 

In 2017 assembly election, Lal with 25,744 votes (49.15 per cent votes) defeated Congress candidate Thakur Singh Bharmouri who got 18395 votes (35.12 per cent votes).

There are 71,374 registered electors in the constituency. 

Bharmour is part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Chamba district. Congress Himachal Pradesh chief Pratibha Singh is member of Parliament from Mandi. Since, Bharmour falls in her constituency, it would be an advantage for Congress and he would be interesting to see whether her popularity in the region can be translated into votes for Congress candidate Thakur Singh Bharmouri. 

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates-

  • Congress- Thakur Singh Bharmouri
  • BJP- Dr Janak Raj
  • AAP- Parkash Chand
  • Himachal Jan Kranti Party- Puja
  • Himachal Janta Party- Rasila Ram

Voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.  

Click here to read more updates on elections

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News