  Assembly Election 2022 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rallies in Basti, Deoria and Varanasi
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rallies in Basti, Deoria and Varanasi

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on Feb 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2022 7:23 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rallies in Basti, Deoria and Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10. 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | FEBRUARY 27

  Feb 27, 2022 7:20 AM (IST)

    EC notice to UP BJP candidate for alleged communal remarks

    The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to a BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making communal remarks, and asked him to respond within a day. While issuing the notice to Raghvendra Pratap Singh contesting the Uttar Pradesh polls from Domariyaganj assembly seat, the poll watchdog referred to a video clip in which he broadly said in Bhojpuri that Hindus who "go to the other side" (and vote for the rival candidate) have Muslim blood flowing through their veins. The EC also provided the transcript of the purported remarks. The Commission noted that an FIR has already been lodged against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and election laws.

     

  Feb 27, 2022 7:15 AM (IST)

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address rallies in Basti, Deoria

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Basti, Deoria and Varanasi today.

