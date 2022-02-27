UP Election: Govt working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine, says PM Modi in poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi addresses poll rally in UP

UP Election 2022: Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its natives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all citizens stuck in Ukraine. Addressing an election rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Modi pointed to the turmoil prevailing in the world and pitched for strengthening the country by making it "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

He also targeted his political opponents for making the country "nirbhar" (dependent) on foreign countries earlier for defence items. India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

It is time to rise above barriers of caste and religion and strengthen the country by making it "atmanirbhar", he told the rally.

"The previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent (nirbhar) on foreign countries for its defence needs, but now the priority is "atmanirbhar", he said. There is a difference between "rashtra bhakti" (devotion to nation) and "pariwar bhakti" (devotion to family), he said taking a swipe at his rivals.

