Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC bars Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours

The Election Commission on Friday barred Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls over a speech threatening to "settle the account" with government officials. The 24-hour ban on the Mau candidate began at 7 pm on Friday. Abbas is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The Election Commission order cited a video clip of Abbas Ansari's speech in Hindi, in which he threatens to "settle the account" with government officials.

"Commission has observed that the aforesaid statement is threatening to various officers including officers assigned election duties to conduct peaceful, free & fair elections and hence the statement has potential to interfere with free exercise of the electoral right of electors," the order read.