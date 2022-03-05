Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC bars Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2022 7:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP polls: EC bars Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours

    The Election Commission on Friday barred Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls over a speech threatening to "settle the account" with government officials. The 24-hour ban on the Mau candidate began at 7 pm on Friday. Abbas is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The Election Commission order cited a video clip of Abbas Ansari's speech in Hindi, in which he threatens to "settle the account" with government officials.

    "Commission has observed that the aforesaid statement is threatening to various officers including officers assigned election duties to conduct peaceful, free & fair elections and hence the statement has potential to interfere with free exercise of the electoral right of electors," the order read.

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    They always make excuses: Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi as final phase nears

    Crowds cheered and showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade as he held a mega roadshow here, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Modi stood in an open-roof vehicle as the convoy travelled over three kilometres through the holy city, part of the prime minister’s Lok Sabha constituency. The crowd chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", and showered rose petals at several places as Modi waved to them or folded his palms in a ‘namaste’. The PM wore a saffron cap and a "gamcha" (towel) around the neck. Crowds followed Modi all through the roadshow and many people stood on balconies and rooftops, waving at him.

  • Mar 05, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Congress leaders meet EC, seek free and fair election in Manipur

    Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise.

    A Congress delegation met the commission ahead of the second phase of polling on Saturday and also raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement, despite the model code of conduct being in force.

    The party said that these issues have "far-reaching consequences" for the conduct of free and fair elections. The delegation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh and party leader Salman Khurshid met the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners.

