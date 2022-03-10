Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Amethi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapati leads

Amethi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapati leads

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sabha, but for 2022 UP assembly elections Ashish Shukla has been fielded by the party.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 15:31 IST
Amethi result, Amethi election result live
Image Source : INDIA TV

Amethi Election Result 2022

Amethi election result 2022 Live updates: Amethi Assembly constituency is falling under Amethi Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani won from Amethi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 55120 votes by defeating Rahul Gandhi from Indian National Congress. COMPLETE UTTAR PRADESH ELECTION COVERAGE 

In fray are Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapati, Congress' Ashish Shukla, BSP's Ragini and BJP's Dr Sanjay Sinh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sabha, but  for 2022 UP assembly elections Ashish Shukla has been fielded by the party.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X