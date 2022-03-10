Amethi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapati leads

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amethi Election Result 2022

Amethi election result 2022 Live updates: Amethi Assembly constituency is falling under Amethi Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani won from Amethi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 55120 votes by defeating Rahul Gandhi from Indian National Congress. COMPLETE UTTAR PRADESH ELECTION COVERAGE

In fray are Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapati, Congress' Ashish Shukla, BSP's Ragini and BJP's Dr Sanjay Sinh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sabha, but for 2022 UP assembly elections Ashish Shukla has been fielded by the party.