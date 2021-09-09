Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UP BJP high-level meet on strategy for 2022 assembly polls today in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled a high-level meeting of functionaries today in the party's state headquarters to discuss strategy for upcoming assembly polls, according to sources.

The meeting is scheduled to be presided over by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh. UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh, organization general secretary Sunil Bansal, co-in-charge UP, general secretary, state minister, and many party officials will also be present.

The meeting, considered very important for the upcoming assembly election in the state, will start at 11 am today and will last till the evening.

There will be a detailed discussion on all the current issues including the assembly elections.

The issues include the delay in the list of four candidates for the Legislative Council to be released from the Raj Bhavan. Final cabinet expansion has been delayed as well. Nishad Party Chairman Dr Sanjay Nishad and Suheldev Rajbhar Party President OP Rajbhar have been caught in a sting operation, this will come up as well for discussion, according to sources.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With ANI inputs)

