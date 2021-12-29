Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Congress, SP made efforts to stop construction of Ram Mandir'

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Uttar Pradesh has been declared a COVID-affected state. Announcement to be effective till March 31 or until further orders: Govt
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will go to polls early next year. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government.

New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2021 9:37 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Congress made efforts to stop construction of Ram Mandir'

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Varanasi, also his parliamentary seat, to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, setting the tone for elections. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

  • Dec 29, 2021 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Akhilesh having upset stomach over raids on Piyush Jain: Shah

    Amit Shah takes swipes at the Samajwadi Party over the raids on Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain linked to it.  "A few days ago, there were income tax raids. Why was (SP chief) Akhilesh having an upset stomach over raids, and he said that the raids were done with political malice," Shah said. "Can anyone tell me whose Rs 250 crore were found at the place of the person making Samajwadi Attar? Today, they (SP) are unable to give an answer," Shah said. The Finance Ministry had on Monday said the recent raid on perfume trader Peeyush Jain's house in Kanpur, from where more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash was unearthed, was the "biggest ever seizure of cash" by an enforcement agency.

  • Dec 29, 2021 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'For Samajwadi Party, it's A for Apraadh...C for Corruption': Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the opposition party's lexicon starts with 'Apraadh' (crime), 'Bhaai-Bhatijavaad' (nepotism) and 'Corruption'. ''The A, B, C, D of Samajwadi Party is itself all wrong where 'A' is for 'Apraadh aur Aatank' (crime and terrorism),  'B' is for 'Bhaai-Bhatijaavaad' (nepotism), 'C' for 'Corruption' aur 'D' means 'Danga' (riots). The Bharatiya Janata Party has wiped out this A, B, C, D," the former BJP president said.

  • Dec 29, 2021 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'SP, BSP, Congress made efforts to stop construction of Ram Mandir'

    Addressing a rally in Hardoi on Tuesday, BJP leader Amit Shah sai that the SP, BSP and the Congress made numerous efforts to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and asserted that they "will not succeed even if they unleash their full force". Shah said, "The SP, BSP and the Congress had made numerous efforts to stop the construction of the temple of Lord Ram. Today, I want to tell them that they can unleash their full force if they want. In a few months, a grand temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will be built," he said.

  • Dec 29, 2021 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah offers prayers at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on December 28. Earlier, Amit Shah addressed public meetings in Sultanpur as part of the Bhartiya Janata Party's poll campaign for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

