Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress embarrassed as 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' event turns violent

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been focussing on women power and her party is organising rallies and events of women across the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh under the theme 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and can fight).

On Tuesday, the grand old party organised a similar event in Agra. However, the unruly scenes prevailed here when scores of women engaged in a scuffle. Congress workers and participants were seen throwing chairs at each other during the event.

The brawl has caused embarrassment to the party that is aiming to woo women voters with the 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' slogan.

Priyanka in her rallies is talking about women power and is quite confident of converting the crowd into votes. She has already declared that Congress will give 40 per cent tickets to women and promised to empower women, mainly low-income groups, through various schemes and programmes if her party forms the next government.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a women's rally in Firozabad. She will address the 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, which is gaining traction among women voters and the party feels that it could be a gamechanger in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Congress's UP unit is separately organising 'Mahila Marathon' where girls and women perform under the theme of 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'.

Uttar Pradesh and four other states (Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur) will go to polls early next year.

