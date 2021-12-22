UP elections 2022: PM Modi to launch multiple development initiatives in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/DEVENDRA PARASHAR Banas Dairy Sankul in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple development initiatives, including inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 projects worth over ₹870 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the "Banas Dairy Sankul" at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

Banas Dairy Sankul

Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crore and will have a facility for processing five lakh litres of milk per day.

Banas Dairy Sankul

This will strengthen the rural economy and help the farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them.

Banas Dairy Sankul

In July 2021, Banas Dairy provided 100 cows of the best indigenous breeds to farmer families in Varanasi for model dairy farming.

Banas Dairy Sankul

These farmers were given training in cattle rearing and dairy farm management and arrangements were made for continuous guidance for animal husbandry.

Banas Dairy Sankul

Presently, more than 25,000 litres of milk is procured on a daily basis from 111 places in Varanasi.

Banas Dairy Sankul

Banas dairy is now setting up its third plant in Varanasi after Lucknow and Kanpur.

Banas Dairy Sankul in Varanasi

It will have a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, which can be expanded up to 10 lakh litres per day and will be built on 30 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 475 crore. The plant will also produce 50,000 litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of paneer, 75,000 litres of butter milk, 50 tonnes of curd, 15,000 litres of lassi and 10,000 kg of sweets per day.

The plant will also have a bakery unit and will include a take home ration plant to produce nutritional supplements for women and children. This project will benefit the local farmers of 1,000 neighbouring villages of Purvanchal region like Varanasi, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Azamgarh and they will get Rs 8,000-10,000 for their milk per month.

Customers will also get high quality products at affordable prices. This project is expected to provide direct employment to 750 people in the plant, about 2,350 people in allied works and about 1,00,000 people in villages, the spokesperson said.

PM Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of about ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

Mr. Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the grassroots level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh. The programme will also witness Mr. Modi inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 development projects worth over ₹870 crore, it said, adding that this will further strengthen the ongoing 360-degree transformation of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects, including six projects of redevelopment of the Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

