Tejashwi era set to begin in Bihar, says RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Monday exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in Bihar. Speaking to India TV a day before counting of votes, Tiwari said that the party has asked its workers to keep calm and restraint, irrespective of the result.

He said that party workers are very enthusiastic and therefore, a circular has been issued asking them not to indulge in celebratory firing and 'uncivil behaviour' towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10. He said that 'uncivil behaviour' will not be accepted at any cost.

Tiwari said that a new era in Bihar will begin with the defeat of Nitish Kumar. " It will also be the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP leaders tried to polarise the votes, but Tejashwi posed a tough challenge to them and took everyone along, the 77-year-old leader said.

Attacking Nitish Kumar's dispensation, he said that corruption was rampant in the state during his rule. Also, people of the state were unhappy with the functioning of Nitish government.

"Migrants faced immense hardship during the lockdown and Nitishji said that he will not allow anyone to enter the state. This came as a shock for them..." Tiwari said.

Counting of votes in Bihar for all the 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 10. Several exit polls have predicted victory for the RJD-led grand alliance which also comprises the Congress and Left.

