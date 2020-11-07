Nitish or Tejashwi or Chirag, who will be crowned king of Bihar: Super Exit Poll from 6.30 pm onwards

Image Source : AP Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2020: Polling in the final phase of three-phased Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway today in 78 constituencies as over 2 crore eligible voters are exercising right to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. On one side, it is JDU chief and three-term chief minister Nitish Kumar who is banking upon work done during his party rule, development plank in alliance with BJP and populairty of PM Modi while his opponent Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son and Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance) CM candidate who is aspiring to take the advantage of anti-incumbency, to dethrone Nitish Kumar. Another front is being led by LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who parted ways with the JDU-BJP alliance and decided to contest 2020 election on its own. With the third phase nearing its end, all eyes will now be on November 10 — the D Day — when the counting of votes will take place. But before November 10, let's take a loook at what exit polls predicts and say about the mood of citizens in Bihar. So, will Nitish Kumar get another term or will it be a change of power in politically intense state, stay tuned with India TV for its Super Exit Poll on Saturday from 6:30 pm onwards. FULL COVERAGE

BIHAR SUPER EXIT POLL 2020 FROM 6:30 PM ONWARDS | LIVE UPDATES

The Chief Minister, who seems to be bearing the brunt of the perceived anti-incumbency with the public anger seemingly directed not as much against the BJP, his alliance partner, caught the rank and file of his JD(U) unawares.

The polling is being held in 78 constituencies across 243 Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

As polling in the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway, nearly 46 per cent voter turnout has been recoreded by 3 pm. Stay tuned with India TV for Super Exit Poll from 6:30 pm owwards.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters for the last phase of polls in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. In a tweet, he also asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.

