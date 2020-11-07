Image Source : PTI Bihar Exit Poll: Tejashwi Yadav emerges most favoured as CM, Nitish on second spot

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the most favoured chief ministerial candidate, one of the exit polls show. According to Axis My India Exit poll projections, Tejashwi, who is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, has come out as the top choice for chief minister's chair.

As many as 44 per cent respondents preferred to see Tejashwi Yadav in the CM post, while 35 per cent want that Nitish Kumar should get another term.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan emerged as favourite for the CM post among 7 per cent respondents, on the other hand 4 per cent people want to see Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) Upendra Kushwaha on the post.

Mahagathbandhan ahead of NDA, most exit polls show.

As far as overall seats are concerned, the RJD-led Grand Alliance has been predicted to form the next government in Bihar. However, it will be a close contest in the state this time.

According to C-Voter Exit Poll predictions, JD-U, BJP, HAM, VIP alliance is likely to get 116 seats. The survey predicted the RJD, Congress and Left combine to get 120 seats. The LJP may win one seat and others 6 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

Voting in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, Novemeber 3 and 7. Results will be declared in November 10.

