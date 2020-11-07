Bihar election 2020: Pappu Yadav, Lalu's once strongman, faces tough political battle in Madhepura

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pappu Yadav is contesting Bihar Assembly election from Madhepura

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is a person who doesn't need any introduction, credit the power and influence he enjoys in the Kosi-Seemanchal region, especially in Madhepura district. A 'bahubali', Pappu Yada was once a close aide of RJD leader and Bihar former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. From killing to kidnapping, robbery to ransom, the don-turned-politician has the persona of Robin Hood.

This Assembly election, Pappu Yadav is contesting from Madhepura assembly seat. The seat falls under the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. Polling here is taking place in the third phase on Saturday.

Madhepura which is considered Pappu Yadav's bastion. It has a sizeable population of Yadavs who make around 40 per cent.

Pappu Yadav heads the Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) which he had floated in 2015 following expulsion from the RJD. He had won the 2014 general elections from Madhepura on an RJD ticket. His party contested in the 2015 Assembly polls but failed to make any impact.

A former MP, Pappu Yadav is a prominent Yadav face in the region. His party has joined the ranks with the Azad Samaj Party, the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The RJD has fielded Chandra Shekhar from here. In 2015, Chandra Shekhar had defeated BJP’s Vijay Kumar. The JD(U) has fielded Nikhil Mandal, the grandson of former chief minister and chairman of Mandal Commission, BP Mandal.

Pappu Yadav was convicted in the murder case of the CPM’s MLA Ajit Sarkar but was acquitted by Patna High Court in 2013. He was once projected as a fast emerging as Lalu's man to lead the charge against the BJP. A five-term MP (thrice from Purnea and twice from Madhepura), Pappu Yadav still enjoys influence in the Kosi-Seemanchal region and expects an easy win this election.

