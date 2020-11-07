Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar will never become Bihar CM: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan Saturday said Nitish Kumar would "never" become the chief minister of Bihar. The state is undergoing the third and final phase of polling in 78 assembly segments today, as part of which 2.35 voters will decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Paswan, who is pulling a lonely furrow in the assembly polls this time, exuded confidence on performing well in the final phase today.

"The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear, Nitish Kumar ji will never become the CM," Paswan told news agency ANI.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is in the fray on 42 seats, including Govindganj, which it holds and where it is pitted against the BJP, which it claims to be supporting while being opposed to the JD(U).

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav also trained guns on Nitish Kumar. He said that Kumar was unable to handle the state.

"I appeal to everyone to participate in the festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future. Nitish ji is tired and he is unable to handle the state," Tejashwi told ANI.

The polling of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order. According to statistics provided by the Election Commission, of the total 2.35 voters in the 78 assembly segments, spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the “third gender” category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to voters for the last phase of polls in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. In a tweet, he also asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Among the candidates in the fray, 37 belong to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

