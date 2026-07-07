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PM Modi Indonesia visit LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President Subianto at Istana Merdeka

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

PM Modi Indonesia visit LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Jakarta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Jakarta Image Source : ANI
Jakarta:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal ceremonial Guard of Honour in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday, marking the commencement of his high-profile diplomatic engagements in the country. The ceremonial welcome in Jakarta took place in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who personally led the reception for the visiting leader.

In a special gesture, Indonesian President Subianto personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, accompanied by four senior ministers. PM Modi was accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour, and was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets after entering the country’s airspace. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Indonesia since ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

PM Modi also held talks with President Prabowo to review progress across the partnership. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora. He will also be travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :PM Modi Indonesia visit

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  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President Subianto at Istana Merdeka

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto hold bilateral meeting at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace).

      

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi signs guest book at Istana Merdeka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs guest book at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace).

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    President Subianto, PM Modi introduce each other to delegates

    President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced each other to the delegates from their respective nations.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to visit UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to address Indian Diaspora

    In Jakarta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold talks with President Prabowo

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with President Prabowo Subianto to review progress across the partnership. 

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will begin his trip with a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This would be PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Jakarta

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, Indonesia.  Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto accompanies PM Modi during the ceremony.

     

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