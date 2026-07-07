PM Modi Indonesia visit LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President Subianto at Istana Merdeka

Jakarta:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal ceremonial Guard of Honour in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday, marking the commencement of his high-profile diplomatic engagements in the country. The ceremonial welcome in Jakarta took place in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who personally led the reception for the visiting leader.

In a special gesture, Indonesian President Subianto personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, accompanied by four senior ministers. PM Modi was accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour, and was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets after entering the country’s airspace. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Indonesia since ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

PM Modi also held talks with President Prabowo to review progress across the partnership. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora. He will also be travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

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