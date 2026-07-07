Three deaths in Maharashtra in 24 hours, flash flood in Jammu, Himachal: How Monsoon wreaks havoc in India

New Delhi:

The monsoon wreaked widespread destruction across India, claiming lives in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, disrupting rail, road and air services, triggering flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, and inundating towns in Odisha as authorities in several states stepped up emergency measures. Maharashtra bore the brunt as three fresh rain-related deaths were reported in Pune, taking the state's toll to 13 over the last three to four days. Himachal Pradesh reported the death of a 14-year-old girl in a shooting stone incident on Monday.

Delhi remained largely dry

While Delhi remained largely dry, residents struggled with extreme humid weather conditions with "feel-like" temperatures pushing to nearly 50 degrees Celsius in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, warning of more heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The newly inaugurated 'Missing Link' section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway failed its first major monsoon test after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway, forcing authorities to shut both the expressway and stretches of the old Mumbai-Pune highway following landslides and flooding.

Rail services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune corridor were suspended after landslides hit the Bhor Ghat section. Local train services between Karjat and Khopoli were also hit by the downpour as ballast beneath the railway tracks was washed away. The section partially resumed operations on Monday evening after restoration work.

40 Western Railway services affected due to waterlogging

More than 40 Western Railway services were affected due to waterlogging and landslides, with several trains cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

Five incoming flights to Mumbai were also diverted because of poor weather. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the situation and directed Central and Western Railway officials to expedite restoration efforts. Besides public life, the downpour also disrupted the state's governance.

Both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned amid the heavy rainfall. The Bombay High Court also assured lawyers that no adverse orders would be passed if they were unable to reach court because of the weather. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the unprecedented rainfall as a "force majeure" situation beyond human control and said disaster management agencies were fully mobilised.

Authorities advised people to work from home for private offices and declared a half-day for non-essential government and semi-government establishments. In Pune, two people died after their house was buried under debris in a landslide in Maval tehsil, while another person died after being swept away on a flooded road in Khed tehsil. Authorities in Nashik also sounded a high alert after the IMD warned of possible "cloudburst-like" rainfall on Tuesday in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and adjoining western parts of the district.

Schools, colleges, weekly markets and major temples, including the Trimbakeshwar and Saptashringi temples, have been ordered shut.

Overnight rain triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy overnight rain triggered flash floods, landslides and road blockades while claiming the life of a 14-year-old girl. Flash floods blocked the Chamba-Tissa road in Chamba district and disrupted traffic on the Larji-Sainj road in Kullu district. Floodwaters also damaged roads, playgrounds, footbridges and agricultural fields in Shimla district.

The IMD issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts on Tuesday. Mandi's Jogindernagar recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 97 mm, followed by Kangra with 74.8 mm.

In Jammu and Kashmir, incessant overnight rain triggered flash floods that damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway, disrupted traffic and buried several vehicles near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar district.

Mud, rocks and debris in large quantities were deposited on the highway, forcing traffic suspension, while heavy machinery, trucks and construction equipment at the project site were trapped under debris. No casualties were reported in the flash floods.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha

Odisha remained on statewide alert as incessant rain continued for the third straight day under the influence of a depression over the region. The IMD warned of more heavy to very heavy rainfall through Tuesday and advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.

In Rajasthan, isolated heavy rain continued, with Shrimadhopur in Sikar district recording the state's highest rainfall of 75 mm during the past 24 hours. The IMD said the southwest monsoon would remain active over several parts of the state during the coming week, with heavy rainfall likely in southeastern districts.

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Flights delayed, trees uprooted as monsoon fury submerges Mumbai; schools shut amid fresh rain alert