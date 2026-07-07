Age bowed to faith as 116-year-old woman climbs 3,550 steps to reach Tirumala Temple; video goes viral

Tirupati:

Faith often defies age, and 116-year-old Navaneethamma has become its latest symbol. At an age when even walking short distances becomes difficult for most people, the elderly devotee completed the challenging 11-kilometre Alipiri footpath leading to the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Her determination to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara has now touched millions, with her inspiring journey going viral on social media and earning her a special honour from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

A difficult climb driven by unwavering devotion

A native of Chennai, Navaneethamma has been living with her relatives in Tirupati for the past few years. When she decided to undertake the traditional pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot, neither she nor her family imagined that her journey would soon capture national attention.

Accompanied by her grandson, Navaneethamma climbed all 3,550 steps along the 11-kilometre Alipiri to Tirumala route. Despite her advanced age, she completed the steep ascent by late evening, displaying remarkable endurance and determination throughout the pilgrimage.

Fellow pilgrims who witnessed her incredible effort recorded videos of her climb on their mobile phones. As the clips spread rapidly across social media platforms, thousands of devotees praised her resilience and unwavering faith, turning Navaneethamma into an inspiring example of devotion and perseverance.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

TTD honours the elderly devotee with special darshan

Deeply moved by her extraordinary act of faith, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust that manages the world's richest Hindu temple, traced Navaneethamma and arranged a special darshan for her on Monday morning.

The 116-year-old entered the Tirumala temple through the Mahadwaram - an entrance generally used by VVIPs. She was escorted up to the sanctum during the VIP Break Darshan to allow her to offer prayers and have a close darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The special arrangement made her spiritual journey even more memorable and fulfilling.

After completing the darshan, Navaneethamma expressed her gratitude to TTD officials with folded hands. Temple Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra presented her with silk garments and personally handed over the temple's sacred prasadam.

Andhra Pradesh CM praises her spirit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was among the first prominent leaders to react after the video of Navaneethamma's pilgrimage went viral. Sharing the video on X, Naidu wrote, "Age truly is just a number when it comes to true devotion! I am deeply amazed and inspired by this 116-year-old grandmother who walked all the way to Tirumala for the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. It is heartwarming to see her family supporting her lifelong faith. Truly inspiring."

Taking note of the viral video and the Chief Minister's appreciation, TTD Chairman BR Naidu directed officials to locate Navaneethamma immediately and facilitate a VIP darshan for her.

Family says determination never wavered

According to her grandson, several family members tried to persuade Navaneethamma not to undertake the physically demanding pilgrimage because of her age. However, she remained determined to complete the climb and refused to give up on her wish to visit the temple on foot. Her grandson said that once she had made up her mind, nothing could stop her from fulfilling her long-cherished spiritual desire.

Her age cannot be officially verified

According to her relatives, Navaneethamma was born in 1910 making her more than 110 years old. However, there is no official document available to verify her exact age. After emerging from the temple following her special darshan, she appeared overwhelmed with emotion. Instead of speaking at length, she simply greeted everyone with folded hands and a warm smile, conveying the joy she felt after completing her long-awaited pilgrimage.

Why the Alipiri footpath is significant

The Alipiri footpath is the traditional route used by lakhs of devotees every year to reach the Tirumala temple. Stretching nearly 11 kilometres and comprising around 3,550 steps, the pilgrimage is considered an act of devotion and penance by worshippers of Lord Venkateswara.

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