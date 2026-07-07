Tanker set ablaze after projectile strike in Strait of Hormuz off Oman's coast as Iran tensions flare again

Dubai:

A commercial tanker caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman early on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in one of the world's most strategically important waterways. The British military confirmed the incident, saying the vessel was targeted while sailing through the narrow shipping corridor that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre, the tanker was hit near Limah in Oman while travelling south out of the Strait of Hormuz toward the Gulf of Oman. The projectile reportedly struck the port side of the vessel, which led to a fire onboard. Authorities said there was no environmental impact from the incident, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No group claims responsibility, suspicion falls on Iran

No organisation immediately claimed responsibility for the strike. However, Iran is suspected of carrying out attacks on at least two other vessels that were travelling along a similar route near Oman in recent days. The latest incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, where concerns over the safety of commercial shipping have once again taken centre stage. While officials have not formally attributed Tuesday's attack to any country, the timing has intensified scrutiny over developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had warned oil tankers over Hormuz transit

The attack follows a warning issued last Thursday (July 2) by Iran's joint military command. The Khatam al-Anbiya military command said all oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz must use routes approved by Iran or face a "forceful response." The statement, carried by Iranian state television, marked a significant escalation in rhetoric surrounding one of the world's busiest energy transit corridors.

The warning was issued shortly after US and Iranian diplomats held talks through mediators in Qatar, where efforts are continuing to find a permanent resolution to the Iran conflict. It remains unclear what prompted Iran's latest warning.

US reaffirms commitment to free navigation

Amid the growing tensions, the US military's Central Command highlighted discussions with officials from Middle Eastern countries during a meeting held in Bahrain. In a statement, CENTCOM said that regional leaders "underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through" the Strait of Hormuz, signalling continued international support for keeping the critical maritime route open for global trade.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is regarded as one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it every day. Any disruption in the waterway has the potential to impact international energy markets, global shipping operations and oil prices. With diplomatic negotiations still underway and security concerns mounting, the latest attack is expected to further intensify focus on the region's stability.

ALSO READ: Iran signals greater control over Strait of Hormuz, asks ships to register despite free transit