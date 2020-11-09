Ahead of Bihar election result, Congress rushes observers to state to keep flock together

Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has been sent to Patna ahead of Bihar election results.

With the majority of exit polls predicting that the Mahagathbandhan will get a handsome mandate, Congress has rushed its senior leaders to the state to keep its flock together. Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey have been sent to Bihar to decide on political activities post poll results after talks with the central leadership. The leaders will be landing in Patna on Monday, sources said.

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election will be held on Tuesday, November 10.

Sources within the party said that the leadership was apprehensive of a repeat of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan drama in Bihar, and decided to deploy the two senior leaders in Patna to take quick decisions in case of a hung assembly or indecisive majority to RJD, Congress, Left combine. The Congress had to face a revolt in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from its own MLAs.

The grand old party is conscious of the situation it faced after the Assembly elections in Manipur and Goa, wherein it could not form the governments despite emerging as the single largest party.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a win for the Grand Alliance. According to India TV's Super Exit Poll projections, the RJD-led Grand Alliance may get 141 seats, NDA 88 seats, LJP 4 and others may win upto 10 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.

