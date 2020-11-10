Rupauli election result: JDU's Bima Bharti clashes with LJP's Shankar Singh

Image Source : INDIA TV Rupauli Assembly Election Result 2020

Rupauli Assembly Election Result: The Rupauli Assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It comes under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is witnessing a close contest this time. The sitting MLA from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU Bima Bharti is contesting the Bihar elections from this seat for the fifth time. This time, she will up against the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Vikash Chandra Mandal and Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Shankar Singh, among others.

Bharti first won the seat in 2000. In 2000, she won the constituency as an independent candidate. In the February 2005 election, she lost the seat to Shankar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party but in the following October election, she was able to win back the seat after joining a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Later, she quit RJD and joined JD(U).

In the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections, the cabinet minister in the Bihar government re-elected as a member of the JD(U).

In 2015 polls, Bharti had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prem Prakash Mandal. She had secured 50,945 votes in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and held a voting percentage of 28.13%.

According to the voter list in 2019, there are 2,93,303 electorates in the Rupauli assembly segment. Out of this, Yadav voters account for around 65,000.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage