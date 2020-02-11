Delhi Assembly Results 2020: Rohini Assembly Constituency Result LIVE

An India TV illustration

Rohini Assembly Constituency Result Live: ​Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. Rohini assembly constituency, a part of North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. The seat was represented by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta in the outgoing assembly and is one of the three seats that the party won in 2015.

Rohini is expected to witness a two-way fight between BJP's Vijender Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, who switched from Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections last year. The Congress has placed its bets on Sumesh Gupta, a former general secretary of the Delhi unit of Congress’ youth wing.

In 2015, Gupta had pipped AAP candidate CL Gupta by around 5,000 votes, thus snatching the seat that had been won by AAP in 2013. The seat was won by the BJP in 2008.