Kejriwal's dig at Channi, calls him 'first CM in history who meets people in bathroom' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal's dig at Channi, calls him 'first CM in history who meets people in bathroom'

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal is on a 2-day visit to Punjab.

During an address in Muktsar today, he called Channi the first CM to meet people in bathroom.

Earlier too, Kejriwal had slammed CM Channi saying that he is playing his 'caste card'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and called him the 'first CM in the history of the world to meet people in the bathroom'. The AAP leader made the comment on his second day of Punjab visit.

"Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that I meet people 24 hours. I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom", Kejriwal said during an address.

During an earlier visit to Punjab too, Kejriwal had slammed CM Channi saying that he is playing his 'caste card' to garner votes in the upcoming polls slated for 2022. "Charanjit Singh Channi belongs to the Scheduled Caste and is asking people of his community to vote for him. I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes," he had said while addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, remarked that his party has to "win a fight for the happiness of Punjab."

On Wednesday, he promised the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar and an international airport if his party comes to power in the state.