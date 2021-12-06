Pritpal Singh Baliawal resigns from Congress, attacks Sidhu saying 'hard to defend nonsense'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRITPALBALIAWAL Pritpal Singh Baliawal quits Congress

Highlights Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal resigned from the party on Monday.

He constantly blamed PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu in his resignation letter.

He also said that he was upset that Jagdish Tytler was given an important role in the party.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Baliawal on Monday resigned from the party, citing reasons of PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership. In his resignation letter to party General Secretary Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, "Now party had given command of Punjab in wrong hands, as a spokesperson it has become very difficult to defend the nonsense, anti-party remarks alongwith his (Sidhu's) ties to Pakistan".

Baliawal's move comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections slated for 2022.

In his resignation letter, Baliawal also talked about Sidhu's 'ties to Pakistan'. He praised the leadership of Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Jhakar. "We were in strong capacity to from the government in 2022 under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Kumar Jhakar, but you decided to choose Mr Sidhu".

He appreciated newly inducted CM Charanjit Singh Channi's leadership in Punjab, but kept pointing out to Sidhu's flaws.

Baliawal was the National Coordinator and Incharge of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress. He tendered his resignation and also said that he was hurt when the Congress party gave an important role to 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh inaugurated his new party Punjab Lok Congress' office in Chandigarh today.