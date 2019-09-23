Image Source : FILE Polling underway in Tripura by-poll

Voting was underway peacefully on Monday for the by-poll in BJP-ruled Tripura's Badharghat Assembly constituency and the voting will continue until 5 p.m.

Counting of votes will take place on Friday.

"After five hours of voting, around 42 per cent of the 57,906-electorate have cast their votes. No incident was reported from anywhere in the constituency," Returning Officer Tarun Debbarma told IANS.

"We have immediately dealt with some complaints received from the candidates and the political parties," the official said.

In a four-cornered electoral fight, the by-poll would be contested between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder, opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front nominee Bulti Biswas, Congress aspirant Ratan Chandra Das and SUCI (C) contestant Mridul Kanti Sarkar.

The by-election to Badharghat seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Dilip Sarkar. A former five-time Congress legislator, Sarkar, who joined the BJP in 2017 along with seven other Congress MLAs, died on April 1 after a prolonged illness

