Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi election victory

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi election victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening sent out a congratulatory message to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his election victory in the Delhi assembly elections

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 19:02 IST
A file photo of PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal

A file photo of PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening sent out a congratulatory message to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his election victory in the Delhi assembly elections, just a few hours after the CM frontrunner addressed a massive crowd at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Before PM Modi's message, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Kejriwal well for his election success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), poised to win seven to eight seats in the 70-member assembly, accepted defeat just before 5 PM, with both Delhi's BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari and party president JP Nadda accepting the resounding mandate in favour of AAP.

"BJP accepts the people's mandate and will fulfill the role of a constructive opposition. We will raise all issues related to the development of Delhi. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work for Delhi's development, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party,'' Nadda wrote on Twitter.

In a spectacular victory, AAP is slated to win 62 seats in the Delhi assembly elections, according to Election Commission (EC) trends in the evening.

The BJP is projected to be confined to eight seats, as per EC trends. Congress is expected to not win any seat, the poll body trends suggest.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News