PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi election victory

A file photo of PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening sent out a congratulatory message to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his election victory in the Delhi assembly elections, just a few hours after the CM frontrunner addressed a massive crowd at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

Before PM Modi's message, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Kejriwal well for his election success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), poised to win seven to eight seats in the 70-member assembly, accepted defeat just before 5 PM, with both Delhi's BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari and party president JP Nadda accepting the resounding mandate in favour of AAP.

"BJP accepts the people's mandate and will fulfill the role of a constructive opposition. We will raise all issues related to the development of Delhi. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work for Delhi's development, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party,'' Nadda wrote on Twitter.

In a spectacular victory, AAP is slated to win 62 seats in the Delhi assembly elections, according to Election Commission (EC) trends in the evening.

The BJP is projected to be confined to eight seats, as per EC trends. Congress is expected to not win any seat, the poll body trends suggest.