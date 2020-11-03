Patna Sahib: BJP's 'clean face' Nand Kishore Yadav seeks to retain seat for seventh consecutive term

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav is contesting from Patna Sahib seat for seventh time.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nand Kishore Yadav is contesting elections from the Patna Sahib Assembly seat. He is also a minister in the outgoing Nitish Kumar government.

A clean BJP face in Bihar, Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking to retain the Patna Sahib seat for a seventh consecutive term. The Patna Sahib seat is cosidered a BJP stronghold. A cabinet minister of road in current Nitish government, Nand Kishore Yadav has won from here since 1995. The Patna Sahib assembly seat comes under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also served as the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly after a split in the NDA in 2013.

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020: FULL COVERAGE

Nand Kishore Yadav joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1969. He was also actively involved in student politics. He became the president of Patna City Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti.

He joined the social movement launched by Late Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan in in 1974 against the Congress. It was in 1974, on the call of JP, he left his BSc final exams midway and went on to head the Patna City Student's Committee (Patna City Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti). His association with the Jai Prakash movement landed him in jail for nearly six months during the Emergency.

In 1978, he was elected as Corporator of Patna Municipal Corporation. He also became Patna District head of Janata Yuva Morcha in the same year. In 1982, he became the Deputy Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation.

READ MORE: Nitish Kumar Exclusive: 'Never asked for CM post, it was BJP's decision'

In 1983, Nand Kishore Yadav was appointed as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party Patna Mahanagar. He then served at various positions in the party including the general secretary, treasurer and vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also served as the state chief of Yuva Morcha and state Mahamantri of BJP.

Nand Kishore Yadav contested and won all the six Assembly elections since 1995.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage