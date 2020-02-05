Image Source : FILE EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on Parvesh Verma, warns Arvind Kejriwal over MCC violation

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, processions, roadshows, rallies or interviews for 24 hours in the wake of his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Verma was earlier banned for 96 hours. The poll body has also warned Kejriwal over violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), for promising to construct mohalla clinics in court complexes.

Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist" against which AAP took out a march to condemn their statements against the chief minister. Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP MP sat on a dharna at Gandhi Smarak in Parliament, holding a placard that read "Atank ka Dusra Nam Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of Terror). He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to incite riots in Delhi.

Parvesh Verma further alleged that Kejriwal was provoking people to pick up guns and incite riots in Delhi. "I am calling Kejriwal a terrorist because he is giving guns to the people of Delhi. He is making AAP workers shoot by alluring them and giving them money. It is very shameful. They have stooped to the lowest level in politics. I am urging people to vote for development. But AAP wants riots in Delhi. They want to get all Muslim votes." Verma told reporters in New Delhi.

