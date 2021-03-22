Image Source : PTI (FILE) Only PM Modi can keep Assam free from terrorism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Monday said that saffron party's government in Assam has ensured peace and development during the last five years and alleged that this was in contrast to violence and instability during the Congress rule. Addressing an election rally in Majuli, he said that Assam during the 15 years of Congress saw many terror activities and no probe was done in such cases.

He said that terrorists surrendered during the BJP rule and many joined the mainstream. He said that five years ago when Congress was in power, agitation, violence, bomb blasts, deaths and curfews were common.

"BJP can do the work of preventing infiltration under the leadership of PM Modi. Only Modi ji can do the work of keeping Assam free from terrorism," he said.

"Aatankwad ka nanga naach charo aur chal raha thi (insurgency was at its peak). Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's 'asmita' (pride and identity), but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?" he said at a rally in Jonai.

If by chance Ajmal comes to power, "will Assam be safe from infiltrators? Do people want more infiltrators to come into the state?" he asked.

He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.

"This is an election for people to decide whether they want peace and development. This is an election for not electing MLAs or a Chief Minister but to ensure that development continues and Assam's pride and glory is further enhanced," he said.

He further asserted that it was evident from the enthusiasm of the people that the BJP was going to form the government for a second consecutive term in Assam.

