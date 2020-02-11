Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Narela Assembly Constituency Result LIVE

An India TV illustration

Narela Assembly Constituency Result Live: ​Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. Narela assembly constituency, a part of North-West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Narela is expected to witness a two-way fight between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) incumbent MLA Sharad Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Neel Daman Khatri. Kumar polled 59.97 per cent of the votes in the last assembly elections, with BJP’s Neel Daman Khatri securing a vote share of 34.9 per cent at the time. Significantly, the number of votes polled by Kumar in 2015 became an assembly record on the seat, which AAP also won for the first time.

The Congress has fielded 41-year-old Siddharth Kundu from the seat, which the party last won in 2008.