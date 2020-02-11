Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Kirari Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Kirari Constituency

Kirari Constituency Result: In Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, BJP's Anil Jha contested against AAP's Rituraj Govind and Congress' MD Riyazuddin Khan. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

There are about 1,58,252 eligible voters in this Kirari constituency.

Kirari Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, Rituraj Govind of the AAP secured 97,727 votes and defeated Anil Jha of the BJP who got 52,555 votes.

In 2013, Anil Jha of the BJP secured 72,283 votes and defeated Rajan Prakash of the AAP who got 23,757 votes.