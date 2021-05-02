Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for 140 assembly seats to begin at 8 am

Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Coverage

Kerala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Kerala assembly election will begin shortly around 8 am, along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry.

In Kerala, the battle is between the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led-UDF. In 2021 assembly election. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is unlikely to make significant headway.

According to various exit polls, Kerala is all set to break a four-decade-old tradition of alternating between the two main coalitions of the LDF and UDF every five years. The LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to retain power in the state.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry went to the polls in a single phase. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8. The Kerala Assembly has 140 seats while the majority mark is 70. Kerala consists of a total of 140 constituencies. The term of the current Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 1 June 2021.