Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe in Ram Vilas Paswan's death, points at Chirag's role

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan/File

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) party on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an investigation into the death of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan. In the letter, HAM raised several questions and pointed fingers at the role of Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan dismissed the allegations and ridiculed Manjhi for not visiting his ailing father. "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I had told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father," Chirag said at a press conference today.

Why didn't he show so much concern about my father when he was hospitalised, the LJP president asked. "Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive," Paswan said.

Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) writes to PM Narendra Modi demanding investigation into the death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.



"There are several doubts that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question," reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/we0GqKfB0b — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

From Chirag Paswan smiling during a shoot on the second day of his father's last rites to the hospital not releasing any medical bulletin, HAM has levelled several serious allegations in the letter.

"On the very second day after the last rites, Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during a shoot, and this has raised several questions in the minds of people. These bring Chirag's role in question," the letter released by HAM stated. On whose order did the hospital not release any statement on Ram Vilas Paswan's health, the letter undersigned by Danish Rizwan asked.

There are many other such questions that need to be answered and this needs to be probed. "We request you to order a judicial inquiry into Ram Vilas Paswan's death so that the truth comes out in the open".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage