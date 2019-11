Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Check voting date in your constituency

Image Source : ECI Jharkhand Assembly Election: Map shows which constituency will vote in what phase

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the state with a large tribal population. An alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. 13 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies in the fifth phase.

If you're wondering when is your constituency going to polls, we have all such details handy for you. Here is the full list of assembly constituencies in Jharkhand phase-wise.

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLS: CHECK VOTING DATE IN YOUR CONSTITUENCY

JHARKHAND VOTING PHASE 1: CONSTITUENCIES (13)

Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, Bhawanathpur

JHARKHAND VOTING PHASE 2: CONSTITUENCIES (20)

Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Tamar, Mandar, Torpa, Khunti, Sisai, Simdega, Kolebira

JHARKHAND VOTING PHASE 3: CONSTITUENCIES (17)

Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke

JHARKHAND VOTING PHASE 4: CONSTITUENCIES (15)

Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara

JHARKHAND VOTING PHASE 5: CONSTITUENCIES (16)

Rajmahal, Boiro, Barhait, Litipara, Pakur, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama

