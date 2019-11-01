Jharkhand Assembly Election: 5-phased voting to begin on November 30, counting on December 23 | Full schedule

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Full poll schedule

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases beginning November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 23. The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday. Nomination process would begin on November 6 while the last date is November 14. November 16 will be the last date to withdraw nominations. Jharkhand has a total of 81 assembly constituencies. Raghubar Das is the present chief minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Here is the full poll schedule

Phase Date Phase 1 November 30 Phase 2 December 7 Phase 3 December 12 Phase 4 December 16 Phase 5 December 20

The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly ends on January 5 next year. Jharkhand has 14 seats in the Lok Sabha. In the previous assembly elections in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 37 seats with a 31.8 per cent vote share.

The assembly polls to the 81-member assembly in the state were held in five phases as well in 2014. The BJP is in power in the state and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

