PM Modi writes letter to devotees as Amarnath Yatra begins: 'Let your journey be safe and auspicious'

New Delhi:

PM Modi on Friday wrote a letter to devotees as Amarnath Yatra started and he wished them a safe and auspicious journey. Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on Friday as the first batches of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that houses a naturally formed ice lingam.

Here's what PM Modi said in letter to devotees of Amarnath Yatra

“The Amarnath Yatra, connected with the darshan of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter in our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. My wish is that this journey of the devotees of Shiva be safe and auspicious in every way! On this sacred occasion, my letter to the pilgrims linked with five resolutions,” he said.

The batches of pilgrims, including men, women and sadhus, left from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag, and Baltal base camp in Sonamarg area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal, at the first light of the day, they said.

The chants of 'bum bum bole' filled the air as the batches were flagged off by the respective deputy commissioners and SSPs from the base camps, they added. On Thursday, the first batch of over 4,809 pilgrims was flagged off from the yatra base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Pilgrims receive rousing welcome as they reach Kashmir Valley

The pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley in the afternoon and received a rousing welcome from the administration and locals. They will pay obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice lingam formation.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra. Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure security. Aerial surveillance will also be carried out. The 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28.

As many as 3,865 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a cavalcade of 201 vehicles escorted by security personnel and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), they said. Of the total pilgrims, 1,735 were headed for the Baltal base camp in 115 vehicles, while 2,130 pilgrims in 86 vehicles were proceeding to the traditional Pahalgam base camp in the Anantnag district.

Atmosphere at Bhagwati Nagar base camp charged with devotion

The atmosphere at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp was charged with devotion as pilgrims chanted "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki" before embarking on their journey.

Many expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage. On Thursday, the first batch of 4,822 pilgrims was flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. With the fresh departure, a total of 8,687 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since Thursday.

Authorities have put in place multi-layered security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and at all transit camps to ensure the safe and smooth movement of the yatra convoys. A multi-tier security setup has been activated in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual pilgrimage.

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