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Alpha Movie Release LIVE: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller hits theatres amid strong buzz

Edited By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Alpha Movie Release LIVE: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited spy thriller has hit theatres on Friday, July 3, 2026. Follow live audience reactions, reviews, box office updates and all the latest buzz.

The spy thriller film Alpha was released in theatres on July 3, 2026.
The spy thriller film Alpha was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha has released in theatres on Friday, July 3, 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films, the film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.

The film also marks the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is its first female-led project. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. In the film, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a trained assassin who embarks on a dangerous mission to take down her mentor and father, played by Bobby Deol, the mastermind behind a rogue soldier programme.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates, audience reactions, reviews, box office trends and more from Alpha's theatrical release.

 

 

Live updates :Alpha Movie Release LIVE Updates

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  • 10:29 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Alpha Movie Release Live: Early praise for Sharvari's performance

    Sharing their first reaction after watching Alpha in theatres, one X user wrote, "Seated for Alpha….#Sharvari too to handle New crush in town …"

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Alpha Movie Release Live: Film gets U/A certificate

    For the unversed, Alpha received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has a runtime of 140 minutes, or 2 hours and 20 minutes.

    Read the full story here

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Alpha Movie Release LIVE: Alia Bhatt's film faces box office competition

    Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film has been released amid tough box office competition, as films like Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Maa Inti Bangaaram continue to attract audiences to theatres.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Alpha Movie Release Live Updates: Box office prediction

    According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha has grossed Rs 3.06 crore in India through early advance bookings and Rs 5.39 crore, including blocked seats (at the time of publishing the article). 

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Alpha Movie Release Live: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film hits theatres

    One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, has finally hit theatres on July 3, 2026. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

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Alia Bhatt Sharvari Wagh Bobby Deol Alpha
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