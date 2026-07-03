Alpha Movie Release LIVE: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller hits theatres amid strong buzz

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited spy thriller Alpha has released in theatres on Friday, July 3, 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films, the film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.

The film also marks the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is its first female-led project. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. In the film, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a trained assassin who embarks on a dangerous mission to take down her mentor and father, played by Bobby Deol, the mastermind behind a rogue soldier programme.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates, audience reactions, reviews, box office trends and more from Alpha's theatrical release.