Ideology guiding Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protestors must be defeated: PM Modi

PM Modi during his election rally in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the citizenship law protestors in Shaheen Bagh, stating at his first election rally in the poll-bound National Capital that the ideology guiding the Shaheen Bagh protestors must be defeated in the upcoming state elections.

“What’s happening at Shaheen Bagh is a political experiment… The residents of Delhi are paying the price in form of traffic snarls and delays,” he said at an election rally in Karkardooma.

PM Modi: Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Is this just a coincidence? No. This is an experiment. There is politics behind this pic.twitter.com/CxVn9RK1on — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

The Prime Minister launched an attack on both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, claiming that they were behind instigating the protestors. The constitution and tricolor are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy," said the PM.

He further noted that it was the people who espoused similar ideology who had questioned the surgical strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces. There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh," he said.

Protests at Shaheen Bagh have been ongoing since De 16, despite an assurance by the Centre that the new citizenship law won't affect the current citizens of the country and was being rolled out to help the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

During an interaction with India TV at 'Chunav Manch' on Jan 29, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government was ready to talk to the protestors in case there was a "structured request" from their side.

