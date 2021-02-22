Image Source : PTI/FILE Goa Municipal polls to be held on March 20

Goa's 11 municipal councils and one municipal corporation will go to polls on March 20, State Election Commissioner Chokha Ram Garg said on Monday. The polls, which were scheduled to be held last year, were postponed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The elections to the 11 municipal councils and the Corporation of the City of Panaji will be held on March 20 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while Covid-19 positive patients will be allowed to cast ballot between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.," Garg told a press conference in Panaji.

The official also said that bypolls to one municipal council ward and 22 panchayat wards would also be held on the same day.

In all, 3.10 lakh voters are eligible to cast ballot, the official also said.

The BJP had swept the recently conducted Zilla Panchayat polls in which the ruling party won 33 out of the 39 seats.

This is the last major round of polls to local bodies ahead of the state assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

