Image Source : PTI As voting began on Saturday for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, long queues of voters, including first-time voters, were seen at Shaheen Bagh, the site of the anti-CAA protests.672 candidates are contesting the Delhi polls. Wajiha Fatiha, a BSc. cardiology student at Jamia Millia Islamia who lives in Shaheen Bagh, said: "I want that the person who could do some good work for the people of Delhi should win."

As voting began on Saturday for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, long queues of voters, including first-time voters, were seen at Shaheen Bagh, the site of the anti-CAA protests.672 candidates are contesting the Delhi polls. Wajiha Fatiha, a BSc. cardiology student at Jamia Millia Islamia who lives in Shaheen Bagh, said: "I want that the person who could do some good work for the people of Delhi should win."

"Politicians shouldn't ask for votes on the basis of religion. I won't vote on the basis of religion. I want a government which keeps development as the first priority and is secular," said Zoya, another resident of Shaheen Bagh and a student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. "I want a government which gives better facilities and security to the students," said Nash, a BBA student of Jamia. She did not comment on the CAA issue.

READ ALSO{First-timers vote at Shaheen Bagh