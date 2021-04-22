Covid-19: EC restricts Bengal election campaigning, parties can't hold roadshows

Image Source : PTI Crowd at a poll rally in West Bengal.

The election commission has restricted Bengal polls campaigning withdrawing permission for any kind of roadshows including cycle-bike-vehicle rallies. Permission for any type of roadshow if granted already also stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

Also, the poll body has directed that not more than 500 people will be allowed in public meetings.

The election commission has noted "with anguish" that many political parties, candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings.

ALSO READ | PM Modi cancels Bengal visit on Friday, to chair high-level meetings on Covid situation

The sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly election were held on Thursday for 43 seats recorded a voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission (EC) said.

A total of 7,466 out of the 14,480 polling stations across the constituencies were monitored live through webcasting, even as drones were used to keep a watch over the vote proceedings, the EC said in a statement.

During the ongoing elections in West Bengal, a record seizure of Rs 316.47 crore has already been reported till Thursday.

It includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, and it is over seven times the total seizure of Rs 44.33 crore made in the 2016 assembly polls, the statement said.

A total of 14,480 Ballot Units (BUs), and as many Control Units (CUs) and VVPATs were used during this phase.

"Non-functioning rate of EVMs and VVPATs during the poll is comparable to what was experienced in the last few polls," the statement said.

A CU, at least one BU and a VVPAT makes for one EVM.

ALSO READ | EC rules out change in Bengal poll schedule; tells TMC not feasible to club remaining phases