Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Going to vote? You need to remember these things

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: The stage is set for voting at 13,750 polling booths across 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi tomorrow (February 8). The voting will begin at 8 am with the help of EVMs. The Election Commission of India has made complete arrangements for voters of all age groups including senior citizens and disabled persons. Wheelchairs will also be made available at polling booths.

It is the citizens' right to vote. Election Commission machinery is all set to ensure that voting for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 goes smoothly.

Citizens should carry valid identity documents to vote.

Here's the list of valid identity documents to present in order to vote:

Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Pension document with a photograph, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Aadhaar Card.

Any election is logistically a complicated process. All authorities are on high alert to prevent untoward incident. With this in mind, rules are in place to prohibit certain things at the polling booth.

A police officer can't enter the polling booth unless there is an emergency and/or a law and order situation at hand. Use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited in the polling booth. A voter can carry his/her phone with her but it should be in switched-off or silent mode. A voter can't carry any liquid or a weapon inside the polling booth.

Delhi Metro services to start early:

Delhi Metro has taken initiative for smooth travel in Delhi. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has already said that it will start its services at 4 am on February 8.

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet on February 6.

