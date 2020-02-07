A day ahead of voting, Arvind Kejriwal pays a visit to Hanuman Temple

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid a visit to the famous Hanuman Temple in New Delhi's central district, less than a day before the voting for the Delhi assembly elections is set to take place. In a tweet posted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Kejriwal said that he sought the blessings of the almighty for serving the people of the National Capital.

"God told me to keep performing my duties diligently, without worrying about the outcome," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

CP के प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर जाकर हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद लिया। देश और दिल्ली की तरक़्क़ी के लिए प्रार्थना की। भगवान जी ने कहा - “अच्छा काम कर रहे हो। इसी तरह लोगों की सेवा करते रहो। फल मुझ पर छोड़ दो। सब अच्छा होगा।” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

The Delhi CM had last week, interviewing with a TV channel, revealed that he was a follower of Hindu deity 'Hanuman'. When asked by the anchor if he could recite Hanuman Chalisa (a prayer), Kejriwal went on to recite a few verses.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on Saturday. The keenly-awaited results are set to be out on Feb 11.

The Delhi CM is seeking a third term in office, as he has sought to make his government's achievements in the realm of education and healthcare a major campaign plank. In what is appearing to be a two-way fight so far, the Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to make a comeback at the helm in Delhi after almost two decades of warming the opposition benches.

The BJP's campaign has mostly centered around the citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh, with the party accusing both AAP and Congress of backing the protestors against the national interest of the country.

