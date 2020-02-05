Arvind Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate ahead of Delhi Election

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls. "Debate is good, come, let us debate. Amit Shah said vote us, we will give you chief minister," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"Delhi wants to know why they should vote for BJP," the Aam Aadmi Party chief added.

"People of Delhi have already voted you for Article 370 and Ram Mandir but what have you done for Delhi. Why should people vote for you?" he said, adding "People of Delhi want to know that why have you not taken any action on shaheen bagh till now."

He also questioned why the BJP did not clear roads near Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law is underway for nearly two months.

"They want to know from the country's Home Minister why he cannot get the Shaheen Bagh road opened, why do dirty politics? How is this son of Delhi a terrorist?"

On the identity of the Shaheen Bagh shooter as AAP member, Kejriwal said: "I don't know which party is he from. There can be no compromise when it comes to the security of the nation. I would like to appeal to the Home Minister not to do politics on national security. He should be sent to jail no matter whichever party he belongs to."

