Shaheen Bagh shooter was AAP member, photos emerge

Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the Crime Branch, Gujjar and his father became members of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in early 2019. Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallupura, fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot on February 1. He was arrested by the Delhi Police and a court sent him to police custody.

"Kapil Gujjar joined AAP a year ago. Crime Branch found that some photos were deleted from his phone", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said today. Gujjar confirmed during questioning that he had joined AAP a year back, Deo said, adding that he revealed about getting the pistol almost 7 years ago.

The revelation came as the Crime Branch spotted certain pictures in the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

25-year-old Kapil Gujjar is a college dropout. His father is a politician who contested election from Jangpura in 2008, and later lost an election of councilor from Patparganj.

Protests have been going on in the Shaheen Bagh area from the last two months over the newly-enacted CAA and proposed National Register for Citizen (NRC).

Political slugfest continues

Reacting on the development, BJP's Sambit Patra said the shooting was organised by Arvind Kejriwal to demean the Hindus and reap political benefits.

"So the shooting at Shaheen Bagh was organised by @ArvindKejriwal to demean the Hindus & reap political benefits. It was obvious right from the beginning that AAP can fall to any extent to consolidate the Muslim Vote Bank," Patra said in a tweet.

AAP's Sanjay Singh, on the other hand, smells a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming election in Delhi.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means," Singh asked.

