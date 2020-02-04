Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Shaheen Bagh shooting was organised by Kejriwal, says Sambit Patra after AAP-links of shooter emerge

Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organised Shaheen Bagh shooting. His tweet came minutes after it emerged the Kapil Gujjar, the accused, had become member of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the year 2019.

"So the shooting at Shaheen Bagh was organised by @ArvindKejriwal to demean the Hindus & reap political benefits It was obvious right from the beginning that AAP can fall to any extent to consolidate the Muslim Vote Bank मुँह से हनुमान चालीसा दिल में सर्जिल चालीसा।" read Patra's tweet.

Gujjar and his father became members of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in early 2019. Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallupura, fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot on February 1. He was arrested by the Delhi Police and a court sent him to police custody.

Right after Patra's tweet, Aam Admi Partry's Sanjay Singh targetted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that it was natural that such "conspiracies" will be made as Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are just a few days away.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos & conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" he was quoted as sayinhg by ANI.

